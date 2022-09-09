Boris Johnson expresses ‘familial sense of loss’ in Commons tribute to Queen

Boris Johnson spoke of a “familial sense of loss” experienced across Britain in the aftermath of the death of its longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

During his tribute in the House of Commons, the former prime minister said Her Majesty has been “a changeless human reference point in Britsh life,” who even is the person who “appears most often in our dreams.”

Mr Johnson suggested that the nation had “perhaps been lulled into thinking that she might be in some way, eternal” because of her “unvarying radiance.”

