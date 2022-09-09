Elton John shares emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth during concert

Sir Elton John shared an emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth II while on stage during a concert in Toronto, Canada.

“I’m 75, she’s been with me all my life, and I feel very sad that she won’t be with me anymore. But, I’m glad she’s at peace, and she’s at rest, and she deserves it she worked bloody hard,” the Londoner said.

Before performing his hit “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” with a backdrop of images of Her Majesty, the music legend told fans they were going to “celebrate her life tonight with music.”

