What happens after the Queen's death?

The death of Queen Elizabeth II will be commemorated with a national 12-day period of mourning.

Buckingham Palace announced that Her Majesty died peacefully in her sleep at Balmoral on Thursday afternoon, 8 September.

This video details a day-by-day account of what is expected to happen next, leading up to the Queen’s funeral in around 11 days’ time.

The Queen will be laid to rest at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, alongside her husband, Prince Philip, and both of her parents, the Queen Mother and George VI.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.