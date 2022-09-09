How will Queen Elizabeth II’s death be felt across the world?

As the world processes the news of Queen Elizabeth II's passing, we take a look at how the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch will be felt across the globe.

In the UK, an official royal mourning period will last until seven days after Her Majesty's funeral, the date for which is yet to be confirmed.

Flags will be flown at half-mast in Canada, Jamaica, Antigua and Barbuda, New Zealand, and other commonwealth countries as a mark of respect to Elizabeth II.

Books of condolences will also be opened across British embassies across the world.

