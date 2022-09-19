Queen Elizabeth’s Imperial State Crown, Sovereign Orb, and Sceptre removed from coffin

Queen Elizabeth II’s Imperial State Crown, Sovereign Orb, and Sceptre have been ceremonially removed from Her late Majesty’s coffin during a committal service at St George’s Chapel.

Footage shows the moving moment Britain’s longest-serving monarch parted ways with the symbols of her sovereign power on Monday, 19 September.

The items were then placed on the altar for the duration of the service, after which the Queen will be laid to rest.

Political leaders and mourners from across the globe said goodbye to the Queen in a state funeral service earlier that morning.

