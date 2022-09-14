King Charles III arrives at Buckingham Palace ahead of procession for Queen Elizabeth

King Charles III has arrived at Buckingham Palace ahead of a procession which will see Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin ceremonially moved through London to the Palace of Westminster on Wednesday, 14 September.

Upon arrival at Westminster Hall, Her late Majesty will be lying in state until her funeral service next Monday, with members of the public invited to view the monarch’s coffin to pay their respects.

Wait times of 35 hours are anticipated for the queue to see the Queen, and around one million visitors are expected to travel to London to mark the occasion.

