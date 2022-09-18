Independent TV
Showing now | News
00:50
Prince Edward explains why he is ‘trying to avoid’ shaking hands with well-wishers
Prince Edward has revealed he is “trying to avoid” shaking the hands of well-wishers as he greets crowds.
The Earl of Wessex spoke to well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral but tried to avoid shaking hands for a fair reason.
“I’ve been trying to avoid it, only because if I do it once, I have to shake everybody’s hand,” Edward explained, after reluctantly accepting one from a member of the crowd.
He then walked off and continued to have conversations with other mourners.
