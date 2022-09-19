Wand of Office broken in half before Queen’s coffin lowered into Royal Vault

Lord Chamberlain has “broken” his Wand of Office and placed it on Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during a committal service at Windsor Castle on Monday, 19 September.

Andrew Parker, the most senior member of the Royal Household, ceremonially broke the thin white staff during the service inside St George’s Chapel, as is tradition for the funeral of a monarch.

After a state funeral service earlier this morning at Westminster Abbey, Her late Majesty’s coffin was brought to Windsor Castle where she will be laid to rest later this evening, along with Prince Phillip.

Sign up to our newsletters.