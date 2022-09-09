Liz Truss describes Queen as ‘champion of freedom’ during Commons tribute

Liz Truss has praised Queen Elizabeth II for being a “champion of freedom and democracy,” who “reinvented monarchy for the modern age.”

The prime minister said Her Majesty was “nation’s greatest diplomat,” citing her visits to South Africa and Northern Ireland as examples of her “unique ability to transcend difference, and heal division.”

Ms Truss, who was the 15th prime minister sworn in by the Queen, told the House of Commons: “In an instant yesterday, our lives changed forever. Today, we show the world that we do not fear what lies ahead.”

