What will happen to our money following Queen Elizabeth II’s death?

Following Queen Elizabeth II’s death, coins and banknotes will change for the first time in 70 years to reflect Britain’s new monarch.

It’s expected that most coins with Her Majesty’s portrait will slowly begin to be phased out in England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, to be replaced with new ones bearing a portrait of King Charles III.

However, this process could take up to two years, and the Bank of England has confirmed that current banknotes will continue to be legal tender.”

This video walks us through the changes we will see in our wallets.

