Mourners of Queen Elizabeth II paid tribute to Britain’s longest-serving monarch by placing flowers and candles outside Buckingham Palace.

It was announced on Thursday (8 September) that Elizabeth II had died peacefully at her Scottish residence, Balmoral Castle.

Footage shows the gifts left at the gates of the palace, along with messages for the “caring, loving queen.”

Crowds gathered at the gates of the palace on Thursday as the death of the 96-year-old monarch was announced to the public.

