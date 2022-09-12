Nicola Sturgeon has shared an amusing story about an incident she once had with Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis.

The monarch’s pets were perhaps the most famous pooches in the world and Scotland’s first minister had quite the run-in with them.

“One of the Queen’s young corgis, a beautiful pup called Sandy, was eating through a lamp switch,” Sturgeon said, discussing the “tense” experience she had with the dogs.

“Thankfully, tragedy was averted and Sandy emerged unscathed, though not before a stern ticking off from his mistress.”

