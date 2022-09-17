Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral is due to take place on Monday (19 September) at Westminster Abbey.

The abbey, where the Queen’s coronation was held in 1953 and where she married Prince Phillip in 1947 has capacity for around 2,200 people.

Nearly 500 dignitaries from around the world are set to descend on London to pay their last respects to Britain’s long-reigning monarch.

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will mark one of the largest diplomatic moments of the century.

But who will be attending the Queen’s funeral?

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.