King Charles quotes Robert Burns as he makes first appearance at Scottish parliament

King Charles III quoted Robert Burns as he spoke to MSPs in Holyrood for the first time as monarch.

Responding to a motion of condolence tabled at the Scottish parliament, the new monarch paid tribute to his late mother.

“If I might paraphrase the words of the great Robert Burns: My dear mother was the friend of man, the friend of truth, the friend of age and guide of youth,” Charles said.

“Few hearts like hers with virtue warmed, few heads with knowledge so informed.”

