Eight pallbearers who carried Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin at her funeral are set to be honoured with the silver Royal Victorian Medal.

The special honour is given by the King to those who have served the Royal Family in a particularly poignant way.

Lance Sergeant Alex Turner, Lance Corporal Tony Flynn, Lance Sergeant Elias Orlowski, Guardsman Fletcher Cox, Guardsman James Patterson, Lance Sergeant Ryan Griffiths, Guardsman Luke Simpson, and Guardsman David Sanderson will all receive the medal.

