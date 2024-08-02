Rare lone dolphin spotted swimming in River Thames

A rare lone dolphin has been spotted swimming in the River Thames.

The dolphin, named “Jo Jo” by children watching, caused quite a stir in London on Thursday (1 August).

Sightings of the mammals are on the up, though experts say it's a "red flag" for them to be spotted this far inland.

Mary Tester, from British Divers Marine Life Rescue Team, said: “Obviously we love them very much, but when we see them in the Thames it is a red flag.

“Porpoises are fine, seals are fine, but dolphins when they come this far up the river, is a warning sign.