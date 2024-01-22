China landslide: Rescuers pull survivors from rubble as villagers missing

Survivors were pulled from rubble after at least eight people were killed in a landslide in south west China early on Monday (22 January), China's state broadcaster said.

At least 18 houses were hit by the landslide in Liangshui, Yunnan Province before 6am, Chinese state media reported, adding that 47 villagers were unaccounted for.

Rescuers struggled with snow, icy roads, and freezing temperatures - which were forecast for at least the next three days - in their attempts to find survivors.

The cause of the landslide was not immediately known.