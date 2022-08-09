Mexican president visits site of trapped coal miners

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador visited a mine in the northern state of Coahuila where 10 workers have been trapped for five days to call for intensified efforts into their rescue.

Lopez Obrador told reporters on Sunday, 7 August, that rescuers “have to do everything we are doing and more... I want it to be as soon as possible.”

Approximately 400 soldiers have joined efforts to get the miners out, but the mine has proved too dangerous to enter so far.

Sign up to our newsletters.