Missing student Riley Strain is seen briefly speaking with a police officer on the night he vanished in Nashville, Tennessee, this new video footage shows.

Officer Reginald Young came across the 22-year-old student while responding to a car burglary on Gay Street, south of the Woodland Street Bridge, on the night of 8 March.

Video released on Monday (18 March), shows Mr Strain walking alone at around 9.50pm.

The officer asks him how he is and the student replies, “I’m good, how are you?”.

Mr Strain disappeared after drinking in Nashville’s Broadway area.

On Sunday, police said his bank card was found on the embankment between Gay Street and the Cumberland River.