Video: Far-right thug punches police officer in face during Southport riot

A far-right thug was caught punching a police officer in the face during a violent protest outside a mosque in Southport.

Bodycam footage recorded the moment Derek Drummond launched himself at the police officer on 30 July, after being told to “get back”.

Drummond was also seen launching bricks and other items at officers.

The attack happened after protests broke out following the murder of three young girls at a Taylor Swift dance class in the town.

Drummond has now been jailed for three years at Liverpool Crown Court for violent disorder and assaulting an emergency worker.