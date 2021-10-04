Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced the creation of 2,000 new AI scholarships for disadvantaged youth.

Mr Sunak said: “If artificial intelligence were to contribute just the average productivity increase of those three technologies (the steam engine, computers and the internet), that would be worth around £200bn a year to our economy.”

He added that the number of Turing AI World-Leading Research Fellows would also be doubled.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer said that these measures would help “to ensure the most exciting industries and opportunities are open to all parts of our society.”