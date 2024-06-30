Rishi Sunak was involved in a fiery clash with the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg over Brexit on Sunday (30 June) as the prime minister told her “You’re completely wrong”.

Mr Sunak was pressed about claims that the UK’s departure from the EU has hit the economy since the 2016 referendum.

Ms Kuenssberg asked: “Some people believe, including the Independent Climate Change Committee, that the UK has lost its status as a leader. Was it a mistake?”

Mr Sunak replied: “No, I fundamentally disagree. You said we lost our standing in the world. That is completely and utterly wrong.”

“That is not what I said,” Ms Kuenssberg interrupted.