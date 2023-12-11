Rishi Sunak defends Boris Johnson’s indecision in Covid grilling

Rishi Sunak has said it is “not necessarily a bad thing” that Boris Johnson changed his mind on policies.

He has been asked about the former PM’s reputation for “oscillating” over key decisions during the pandemic, which the inquiry has repeatedly heard about.

But Mr Sunak defended his old boss, saying there is “nothing wrong” with it.

“It’s not surprising that that happens and I don’t think it is a bad thing, it shows that someone is engaging with the process and hearing from different people before getting to a final decision,” Mr Sunak said.