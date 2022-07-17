Rishi Sunak released a new campaign video ahead of the second televised leadership debate in a bid to highlight his long-standing support for Brexit.

While shot in the style of a spoof black and white news reel, the video reiterates that the former chancellor campaigned for Leave in the 2016 referendum, against the wishes of the Tory leadership at the time.

Liz Truss, one of his fellow candidates, is seen campaigning for Remain.

The video ends with the voiceover describing Mr Sunak as “a real Brexiteer from day one”.

