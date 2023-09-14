The government has invested “significantly” on reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac), Steve Barclay has said amid claims that Rishi Sunak blocked plans to rebuild hospitals affected by crumbling concrete in 2020.

A report by The Guardian said that only two of seven hospital rebuilding projects were approved by the Treasury at the time when the now-health secretary was Mr Sunak’s chief secretary.

“We’ve been following the institute for structural engineers’ advice which is that not all Raac has to be replaced,” Mr Barclay said.

“This government has the biggest ever in the history of the NHS investment in the NHS estate,” he added.