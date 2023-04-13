Starmer defends Labour attack ads: ‘Nobody targeting prime minister’s wife’

Sir Keir Starmer has defended Labour’s controversial attack adverts, saying: “Nobody is targeting the prime Minister’s wife.”

The latest advert, posted on Tuesday (11 April) reads: “Do you think it’s right to raise taxes for working people when your family benefitted from a tax loophole? Rishi Sunak does.”

It focuses on the non-dom tax status previously held by Rishi Sunak’s wife Akshata Murty.

“I make no apologies for highlighting the failures of this Government,” Sir Keir said during a visit to Great Yarmouth in Norfolk on Wednesday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.