Rishi Sunak laughs when asked if he is going to win general election

Rishi Sunak laughs when asked if he was going to win the next general election.

The Prime Minister was quizzed on details of the next election when he appeared on This Morning on Tuesday (30 January).

Presenter Rylan Clark asked: “Autumn election, what’s going on, when is it going to happen and are you going to win it?

Mr Sunak laughed as he was asked the question.

Rylan responded: “Is that a no?”

Mr Sunak said: “I’ve said what I have said on the timing, I have been very clear.”

The Prime Minister then said he feels confident going into the polls.