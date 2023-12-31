Rishi Sunak delivers New Year’s message as he looks ahead to 2024

Rishi Sunak delivered a New Year’s message as he looked ahead to his party’s contributions in 2024.

The Prime Minister, who is currently lagging in the polls, decided to focus on his party’s achievements in 2023 in a video released on Sunday morning, 31 December.

“We’re getting the economy growing. We’ve cut inflation in half. We’ve delivered the biggest business tax cut in modern British history,” Mr Sunak boasted.

He insisted his government wouldn’t stop there, adding: “We’re going further to grow our economy by reducing debt, cutting taxes, and rewarding hard work, building secure supplies of energy here at home, backing British business and delivering world-class education.