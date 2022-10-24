Climate and energy crisis activists carry out sit-in protest in UK parliament

A group of climate and energy crisis protesters occupied the central lobby in the Houses of Parliament today, 24 October, after Rishi Sunak was announced as the new Conservative Party leader.

Footage shows activists from Greenpeace and Fuel Poverty Action unfurling a banner reading “Chaos costs lives” as they sat down in the lobby between the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

Greenpeace said the protest was organised “to show our brand new prime minister-in-waiting, Rishi Sunak, that he can’t ignore the almost seven million households facing fuel poverty.”

