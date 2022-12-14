Apologies, removals and rebuttals: The best PMQs moments from 2022

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer clashed in the final Prime Minister’s Questions of 2022 on Wednesday afternoon, rounding off a turbulent year in parliament.

The Labour leader has, in fact, faced three different prime ministers across the dispatch box, as Tory turmoil in the last 12 months has seen both Boris Johnson and Liz Truss replaced.

Despite resigning as Conservative leader, Mr Johnson provided some big moments during PMQs, including labelling Sir Keir “captain crasheroonie snoozefest” on his way out.

The opposition leader, though, landed a number of blows against his rivals.

