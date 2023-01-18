Rishi Sunak faced a tough ride at PMQs this week, as he addressed police “failings” and was asked to apologise for the “lethal chaos” in the NHS.

“Will he stop the excuses, stop shifting the blame, stop the political games and simply tell us when will he sort out these delays and get back to the 18-minute wait?” Sir Keir Starmer asked in one cutting moment.

The government’s controversial decision to block Scotland’s gender bill was also described as a “dangerous moment for devolution” by Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s leader in the House of Commons.

