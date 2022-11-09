A backbench MP shouted “bring the lettuce back” as Rishi Sunak was heckled during PMQs on Wednesday (9 November).

The prime minister had just claimed his government would “create prosperity” and “support strong public services” when the comment was made.

“Bring the lettuce back,” the mystery voice could be heard shouting, as Mr Sunak finished his point.

“There’s only one party that crashed the economy and they’re all sitting there,” Keir Starmer said, referencing the Tories as he responded to the prime minister.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.