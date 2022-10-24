Nicola Sturgeon described the Conservative leadership race as a “horror show” and warned the government will “unleash another wave of austerity” on Scotland.

Speaking before the announcement that Rishi Sunak had secured the leadership, Scotland’s first minister said the current economic situation is a “horror show”.

“A week today, [Sunak] is going to unleash another wave of austerity on Scotland, and that is horrific,” Ms Sturgeon said.

“It is a horror show that is deeply and profoundly concerning.”

