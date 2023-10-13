Rishi Sunak served breakfast alongside crew aboard a Royal Navy frigate in Sweden on Friday morning (13 October).

He became the first prime minister in decades to stay overnight on a Royal Navy vessel, as he travelled to Europe for a security summit.

Mr Sunak got a taste of Navy life on the HMS Diamond, waking up early to dish out food to sailors in the morning.

He was heard offering up tomatoes and hash browns to the ship’s company and also joked that he slept in the “premium cabin” on Thursday night.

The prime minister is in Sweden for the Joint Expeditionary Summit.