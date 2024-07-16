Who said it — Trump or Biden? We ask attendees at the RNC

"Make America Great Again": a quote so famous that everybody knows who coined it... Ronald Reagan, of course.

But, some others might not be so obvious. So, at the 2024 Republican National Convention, The Independent headed out to ask the country's most loyal party members and Trump supporters: Who said it — Donald Trump or Joe Biden?

Both men have been speaking on the record for decades, so this game should be fairly easy, right?

Watch to find out how our contestants did.