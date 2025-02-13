Hilarious moment Rod Stewart fails to recognise Micah Richards: ‘Big knees?’

Sir Rod Stewart provided hilarious pre-match entertainment ahead of Celtic’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich, mistaking pundit Micah Richards for “big knees” in a comical exchange.

The 80-year-old singer, interviewed pitchside by CBS Sports, couldn’t hear Richards’ question about Celtic’s goalkeeper, Kasper Schmeichel, due to crowd noise.

Schmeichel, son of Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel, tried to clarify, asking if Stewart knew “Big Meeks,” to which Stewart replied, “Big knees?” After seeing Richards on video, Stewart exclaimed, “Oh yeah of course I do, it’s Michael, Micah… thing.”

Richards burst into laughter and then repeated his question about the goalkeeper.