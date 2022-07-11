Biden tells people to keep protesting Supreme Court ruling on Roe v Wade

Joe Biden has urged Americans to “keep protesting” the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down Roe v Wade because it’s “critically important” to protect women’s rights.

The US president also admitted, however, that he does not have the authority to reinstate the ruling.

“Keep protesting, keep making your point,” Mr Biden said.

“It’s critically important, we can do a lot of things to accommodate the rights of women. In the meantime, fundamentally, the only way to change this is to have a national law that reinstates Roe v Wade.”

