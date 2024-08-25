Moment £40m of cocaine seized from Caribbean Sea by Royal Navy warship

Watch the moment £40m of cocaine is seized from the Caribbean Sea by a Royal Navy warship.

The Royal Navy said it is the sixth drug bust made by HMS Trent in 2024, and it has seized close to seven tons of drugs worth £551.5 million from traffickers.

HMS Trent’s commanding officer Commander Tim Langford described the latest bust on 8 August as “another significant haul”.

HMS Trent was pressed into action in this latest operation after being alerted to a speedboat that was suspected to be smuggling cocaine around 120 nautical miles south of the Dominican Republic.