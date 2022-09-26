Russia school shooting: Izhevsk’s governor confirms children among victims of gunman

The governor of Udmurtia has confirmed that children are among the victims of a shooting at a school in Izhevsk on Monday, 26 September.

Police later confirmed that at least nine people were killed in the shooting, including five children.

In a video address shared to his social media platforms, Aleksandr Brechalov said the suspect broke into the school and killed a security guard.

Mr Brechalov said the gunman shot himself, and while the evacuations of the area were being called off, a cordon would remain around the scene.

