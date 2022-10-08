Russia-Crimea Bridge explosion: What we know so far

A key bridge connecting Crimea and Russia has been hit by a devastating explosion that has killed three people, according to Russian authorities.

Footage shared on social media shows the moment of the blast, which engulfs the Kerch Bridge - the only crossing between the occupied Crimean peninsula and Russia - in plumes of smoke and flames.

Russian officials are claiming that the explosion, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning, was caused by a truck bomb, which caused seven railway cars carrying fuel to catch fire.

