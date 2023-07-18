Road traffic resumes on one lane of Crimea bridge after explosion

Partial road traffic opened on one lane of the Crimean bridge late on Monday (17 July), Russia’s deputy prime minister, Marat Khusnullin, confirmed.

After explosions tore through the bridge, killing a couple who had planned to holiday in Crimea and wounding their daughter, Russian media broadcast traffic jams going in a different direction as tourists tried to drive home through Russian-controlled southern Ukraine.

Moscow blamed the attack on the Kerch Bridge, the second since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine, on Kyiv.

Ukraine did not officially claim responsibility, but Ukrainian media said Ukrainian security services had deployed maritime drones.