Russian officials clear debris from Crimea bridge after explosions hit supply line

Officials carried out investigation works on Monday 17 July at a key military supply bridge connecting Crimea to Russia’s mainland after one of its sections was blown up.

Traffic on the bridge came to a standstill following the incident which killed two people and wounded their daughter.

Russian officials blamed the attack on Ukraine, but Kyiv officials didn’t openly admit it.

The strike on the 19km (12 mile) Kerch Bridge was carried out by two Ukrainian sea drones, Russia’s National Anti-Terrorist Committee said.

Ukrainian officials didn’t claim responsibility for the attack, which is the second major strike on the bridge since October, when a truck bomb blew up two of its sections.