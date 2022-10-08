A large fire erupted on the only bridge between the occupied Crimean peninsula and Russia on Saturday morning (8 October).

Russian state media say the blaze was started by a lorry explosion on the road.

Footage shows black smoke rising from roaring flames on the Kerch bridge.

Ukraine has not directly claimed responsibility for the fire, but Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Volodymyr Zelensky, said the damage was a “beginning”.

“Everything illegal must be destroyed, everything stolen must be returned to Ukraine, everything occupied by Russia must be expelled,” he tweeted.

