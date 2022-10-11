Dashcam captures huge explosion after Russian missile strikes Dnipro

Dashcam footage captured the moment a missile struck Dnipro as several Ukrainian cities were shelled on Monday, 10 October.

Footage shows the missile landing, causing a huge explosion and plumes of smoke to billow into the air, with cars and pedestrians nearby.

The strikes, on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities, came in the wake of a blast on a Crimean bridge over the weekend, which Vladimir Putin labelled a “terrorist attack” by “Ukrainian special forces.”

At least 19 people died from Monday’s missile strikes, Ukraine’s state emergency service confirmed on Tuesday.

Sign up for our newsletters.