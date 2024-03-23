‘We will punish all of them’: Putin responds to Moscow attack that killed 143

Russian president Vladimir Putin has responded to a terrorist attack near Moscow by vowing: “There will be punishment”.

“Nothing will shake our resolve and unity”, he told reporters during a press conference.

At least 143 people have been killed following the shooting at a concert hall in Krasnogorsk, as patrons waited to watch a rock band.

The building later went up in flames after petrol bombs were allegedly thrown.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack, and 11 people have been detained, including four who are thought to be directly involved.