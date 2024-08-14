Zelensky issues warning to Russia as Ukraine forces continue advance into Kursk

Volodymyr Zelensky has issued a warning to Russia as Ukraine continues its advance into the Russian border region of Kursk.

Addressing the nation on Tuesday (13 August), President Zelensky revealed new discussions and legislative initiatives are being prepared for the month, which he says will “undoubtedly strengthen our state, our defense, and our society.”

The Ukrainian president said: “The more the Russian military presence in the border area is destroyed, the closer peace and real security will be for our country.

“The Russian state must be held accountable for what it has done.”