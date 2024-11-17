Video shows moment Russia launches missile attack on Ukraine military airfield

Russia has released footage it claims shows the moment troops launched a missile attack on a Ukrainian military airfield.

Blasts were heard across Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities early on Sunday morning (17 November), in what Ukrainian officials have described as the biggest missile attack since August.

According to a daily report released by Russia‘s Ministry of Defense, Russian troops took control of two settlements in Donetsk and inflicted damage on Ukraine’s energy facilities, a military airfield and production workshops for unmanned aerial vehicles.

At least two people were killed overnight.

The footage has not been independently verified by The Independent.