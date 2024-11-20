Vladimir Putin's foreign minister issued a chilling warning after Ukraine launched US-made missiles over the border on Tuesday, 19 November.

Volodymyr Zelensky's troops used American-made long-range ATACMS ballistic missiles inside Russian territory for the first time, in what Moscow described as an escalation of the conflict.

On the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Brazil, Sergei Lavrov warned that Moscow would "react accordingly."

“If long-range missiles are going to be applied from Ukraine into Russian territory, it will also mean that they are operated by American military experts and we will be taking this as a qualitatively new phase of the Western war against Russia and will react accordingly,” he said.