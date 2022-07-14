Video appears to show Russian shelling of secondary school in Mykolaiv

Footage circulating online purports to show the Russian shelling of a school in Mykolaiv, Ukraine.

Two residential houses and two hospitals, along with the school, were also struck, according to the National News Agency of Ukraine.

Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych confirmed one of the buildings of the secondary school was completely destroyed, while windows and doors on the rest of the premises were broken.

Video of the attack surfaced on the same day that at least 17 people, including a child, were killed in a bombing in the central city of Vinnytsia.

