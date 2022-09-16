Vladimir Putin thanks Xi Jinping for ‘balanced’ stance on Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has thanked Xi Jinping for China’s “balanced” stance on Russia’s self-described “special military operation” in Ukraine.

“We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis,” the Russian president told his Chinese counterpart during a high-level conference.

The pair met at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Uzbekistan, marking Xi Jinping’s first trip outside of China since the outbreak of Covid-19.

However, Mr Putin did hint at some potential tensions over the war, saying that Beijing has some “questions and concerns” regarding Ukraine.

